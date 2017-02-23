Norwegian €69 flights to USA from Irish cities

New low-cost transatlantic routes this summer from Cork, Shannon and Dublin to US airports in the greater New York, Boston and New England areas

Low-cost airline Norwegian has announced a series of groundbreaking new transatlantic flights from Cork, Shannon and Dublin, offering Irish passengers low-cost travel to the US from just €69.

In total, Norwegian will launch 19 weekly transatlantic flights starting in July from Cork, Dublin and Shannon. The flights will serve the US east coast, with a focus on smaller US airports – these airports offer good access into the Boston, New York and New England areas but carry significantly lower landing charges, allowing Norwegian to offer Irish passengers some truly affordable fares that will allow as many people as possible to fly.

The US airports the new routes will serve are Stewart International which is conveniently situated in New York state, under 90 minutes away from the Big Apple; and Providence, Rhode Island (TF Green Airport) which is centrally located for New England’s key points of interest, with Boston 90 minutes away, together with Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard also within reach.

The new transatlantic routes will be operated on brand new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft – Norwegian is the European launch customer for this state-of-the-art new aircraft which offers a longer range and greater seat capacity than existing single-aisle aircraft. Passengers will be able to travel in a fresh and modern single-class economy cabin with hot and cold food options available to purchase onboard.

Flights are now on sale, offering some of the cheapest ever transatlantic fares and never before seen routes from Ireland:

The first ever transatlantic flights from Cork

– From 1st July 2017, Norwegian will launch the first ever transatlantic flights from Cork Airport with 3 weekly flights to Providence Airport offering simple and affordable connections to the Boston and greater New England areas

– The 3 weekly flights from Cork to Providence will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with fares from €69

– Norwegian are also continuing to explore options for a service to the greater New York area from Cork in future

Four weekly transatlantic flights from Shannon

– From 2nd July 2017, Norwegian will connect Shannon with the New York and Boston areas with 4 weekly transatlantic flights

– 2 weekly flights (Wed, Sun) will connect Shannon with Stewart International in New York state, with fares from €69

– 2 weekly flights (Mon, Fri) will offer connections from Shannon to Providence Airport, serving the greater Boston and New England areas. Fares start from €69

New low-cost transatlantic routes from Dublin

– From 1st July 2017, Norwegian will start to operate 12 transatlantic flights per week from Dublin to the US east coast with fares from €69

– Daily flights from Dublin to Stewart Intl in New York state will be available from €69

– 5 weekly flights (Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun) will connect Dublin with Providence Airport, serving the greater Boston and New England areas. Fares start from €69

The new routes are being unveiled today at Cork Airport by Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos who said:

“These ambitious new transatlantic routes simply wouldn’t have been possible without the significant support we have received throughout Ireland over the last 3 years. We are hugely grateful for this continued support and are delighted to finally unveil our plans.

“With the first ever transatlantic flights from Cork and new services from Dublin and Shannon, we are shaking up transatlantic travel with ground-breaking fares and never before seen routes. The cost of transatlantic travel has been too high for too long so by connecting Irish cities with smaller US airports, we can offer some truly affordable fares, allowing as many people as possible to fly.”

Norwegian is Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier, carrying 30 million yearly passengers to more than 140 global destinations. Norwegian has been voted the Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline for two consecutive years at the renowned SkyTrax Awards, and the Europe’s Best Low-Cost Airline for four consecutive years.

Norwegian also today announced low-cost transatlantic routes from Belfast and Edinburgh to Stewart International and Providence Airports.

Flight schedules from Cork, Shannon and Dublin

Cork – Providence (Greater Boston):

Departs Cork (ORK) – 16:20

Arrives Providence (PVD) – 19:05

(Tues, Thurs, Sat)

Dublin – Providence (Greater Boston):

Departs Dublin (DUB) – 15:45

Arrives Providence Intl (PVD) – 18:35

(Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun)

Dublin – Stewart Intl (New York):

Mon, Sat, Sun: Departs Dublin (DUB) – 16:00, Arrives Stewart Intl (SWF) – 19:00

Tues, Wed: Departs Dublin (DUB) – 15:55, Arrives Stewart Intl (SWF) – 18:55

Thurs, Fri: Departs Dublin (DUB) – 15:45, Arrives Stewart Intl (SWF) – 18:45

(Daily)

Shannon – Providence (Greater Boston):

Departs Shannon (SNN)

Arrives Providence Intl (PVD)

(Mon, Fri)

Shannon – Stewart Intl (New York):

Departs Shannon (SNN)

Arrives Stewart Intl (SWF)

(Wed, Sun)

