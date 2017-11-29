Northern Ireland votes Coronation Street favourite TV show

November 29, 2017

We are a nation of TV lovers. From soaps to sitcoms, Doc Martin to Dragons’ Den, four in ten Brits say relaxing in front of the TV is the happiest part of their day according to a new study.

But what quirks does Northern Ireland have when it comes to a night in front of the telly?

Well, the North of England is where it’s at with Coronation Street topping the poll as our favourite TV show with 32% followed by Emmerdale (25%) and The Real Housewives of Cheshire (15%).

Armagh was the only city to disagree voting EastEnders its favourite with 50% of the vote.

Drama and comedy topped Northern Ireland’s polls for favourite genres, while news, quiz shows and reality came bottom:

Northern Ireland’s Favourite Genres:

1. Drama (29%)

2. Comedy (27%)

3. Documentary (12%)

Northern Ireland’s Worst Genres:

1. News (0%)

2. Quiz Show (0%)

3. Reality (3%)

The research commissioned by Freeview to celebrate its 15th anniversary, also revealed what makes the perfect night in front of the TV for those in Northern Ireland:

Watching a drama

With their partner (most Brits like to be alone!)

In their pants

Eating a Chinese take away

Drinking beer (or Diet Coke if soft drink)

On a Friday (for the rest of the country it’s Saturday)

Guy North, MD of Freeview, commented on the findings: “We wanted to celebrate providing 15 years of free television by uncovering the nation’s TV habits and it was interesting to uncover Northern Ireland’s love of TV shows from the North of England.

“Whether you prefer The Rovers or The Woolpack, both soaps are available subscription free on Freeview.”

A couple enjoy watching Coronation Street, Northern Ireland’s favourite TV show, according to research by Freeview to celebrate its 15th anniversary

Brits and TV in stats:

• Women ‘own’ the remote in every region except the East of England (where men decide what to watch)

• Chinese is the nation’s favourite TV take away

• Drama is the most popular genre

• 61% of us have made a major life decision inspired by a TV show

• 27% have taken up a hobby (e.g. baking after watching Bake Off)

• 57% say catch up and on demand TV services have improved their lives

