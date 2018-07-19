North London charity raises £13,000 this year for good causes in UK and Ireland

July 19, 2018

Noel Sainsbury’s North London amateur charity fund raisers, OLSGEIRE, have just wrapped up a whirlwind few weeks raising money for good causes in north London and Ireland.

In addition to the inevitable golf day at Hendon, and fa fundraiser ‘homecoming’ evening at a restaurant, both held in north London, the group carried out a three day charity cycle of Westport, Achill, and Clifden in the west of Ireland.

In the last few months the group has raised £13,000 thus far to support the Forgotten Irish Welfare Project, Headway East London, Crumlin Children’s Hospital on Dublin, and the North London Hospice.

In all, over the years it has been active, the charity has raised £600,000 for various good causes.

It also paid to send some children, who would not otherwise get a holiday, to enjoy an Easter break at Butlin’s.

Headway East London supports 13 local authorities including Enfield.

The Irish Welfare Project supports hundreds of elderly and vulnerable people in North London.

Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin is Ireland’s largest Children’s Hospital.

Organiser Noel Sainsbury told the Irish World: “This year’s charity cycle, at the end of May and beginning of June, was our biggest ye, all from North London, which shows it is certainly getting more popular.

“In Mayo we were accompanied every day by local cyclists from who added a great local flavour as well as the usual Irish generosity. We’d like to say a special thanks to Shane and Caroline Keogh of The Helm in Westport for organising the local cyclists and for looking after all accommodation and catering needs.”

Upon returning from Ireland the Group had a ‘homecoming’ party at a restaurant called Judge’s in Northaw entertained by Dublin duo Morrissy & Marshall who undertook to join next year’s charity cycle.

If you wish to make a donation contact Noel Sainsbury at noelsainsbury1@icloud.co m or on 07866456249.