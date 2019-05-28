Nominations for Irish community volunteer awards open

Nominations for special awards recognising the exceptional contributions made by volunteers in the Irish community close later this week.

The umbrella organisation Irish in Britain last year held its first ever Volunteer Awards at the Embassy of Ireland in London.

The awards are intended to celebrate voluntarism in the Irish community and exceptional contributions made by individuals.

Following the success of the inaugural awards, which were presented by comedian Rory O’Hanlon in the presence of Ireland’s Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and Irish in Britain CEO Brian Dalton, Irish in Britain has announced the 2019 Annual Volunteer Awards for outstanding volunteers in the Irish community in Britain.

“These awards will showcase the phenomenal work that volunteers do in our community and honour both groups and individuals for their extraordinary contribution,” the umbrella organisation said.

“Do you know an outstanding volunteer or group of volunteers? Do they volunteer for an Irish in Britain member organisation? If so, nominate them for an award and help give them the recognition they deserve. Previous nominees, finalists and award–winners are also eligible for renomination.”

The awards have three categories: Individual, Trustee (Committee or board member) and Group (Individuals who regularly volunteer together, up to six).

Last year, the winners were Brian Heffernan (Causeway Irish Housing), Care in The Community (Irish Network Stevenage) and Peter Hinton and Owen Hagan (Irish Community Care).

The awards ceremony will take place on 27 June in the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith.

Winners in each category will receive a commemorative trophy and a unique gift for their outstanding contribution.

Nominations are open and the deadline for submitting your nominations is 30 May.

A number of nominees will be shortlisted and chosen as finalists in each category, with the selection of finalists announced on 12 June.