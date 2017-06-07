Noel Gallagher donates profits to Manchester charity

Noel Gallagher has donated the royalties from Don’t Look Back In Anger to the victims of the Manchester attack on 22 May.

The Oasis singer-songwriter was criticised by brother Liam on social media for not performing at the One Love Manchester benefit concert at Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday, organised by US singer Ariana Grande who was performing at the Manchester Arena when the bombing occurred.

Liam did attend the concert, performing Oasis’ Rock and Roll Star before being joined on stage by Coldplay for a rendition of Live Forever.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin had earlier teamed up with Grande to sing Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger.

After the gig, Liam ignited the on-going feud between the two brothers, which began when Noel walked out of the band in 2009, tweeting: “Noels out of the f***ing country weren’t we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f***”.

Noel did not attend the concert due to long standing holiday commitment with his family, but according to reports had already made the gesture to donate the royalties from the song.

Oasis’ 1995 hit Don’t Look Back In Anger, written by Noel, became an unofficial anthem for the victims of the Manchester bombing after people attending a memorial service broke into a spontaneous rendition of the song following a minute’s silence for the victims.

Simon Kelner wrote in the i newspaper: “I happen to know that Noel has been donating all profits from sales of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ since the bombing to the We Love Manchester campaign.’

Noel subsequently tweeted a link to Kelner’s article, suggesting that the royalties gesture was true.

Defence

Another of those to come to Noel’s defence was Manchester’s Radio X DJ Gordon Smart, who said that Noel had organised the donation long before the concert.

“It’s only right to point out”, Smart told his listeners, “and I don’t think this is public knowledge because I’m sure he would never [have] mentioned it, but I found out today that as soon as Don’t Look Back In Anger started to appear spontaneously at the vigils, he made sure all the royalties went to the families. That was before any gig was mentioned.”

Coldplay’s Andy Martin had tweeted after the concert: “thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on Sunday”

A source told the Mirror, said: “Very soon after the attack, Noel contacted the charity and offered to donate subsequent royalties from the track to the victims’ families. But he insisted it was done on the proviso that it was not publicised.”

Since Sunday, Don’t Look Back In Anger has moved up leapt to No. 27 in the Official Charts, after re-entering at No. 66.

You might also be interested in this article