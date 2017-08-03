Irish-run charity is big winner at SME business awards

A charity set up by an Irish nun and today run by Donegal born Chief Executive Jim O’Connor MBE, NOAH Enterprise, received a cheque for £2,057 from another Irish led business, Events and PR.

Events and PR’s Managing Director, Damian Cummins, hails from Dublin and runs the SME National Business Awards.

At the recent SME Bedfordshire Business Awards that took place at the Bedford Corn Exchange, the county’s finest finalists showed their appreciation by lending their support to NOAH Enterprise.

NOAH Enterprise is a charity which seeks, out of Christian conviction, to help the most disadvantaged in the local community.

It provides a practical, empowering and caring service to people who are homeless particularly those who are temporary or entrenched rough sleepers, and those who are marginalised and socially excluded, or have simply fallen into poverty.

It does this by providing food, clothing, medical and dental care, outreach support and specific advice on accessing accommodation and income support, as well as linking with other specialist agencies

It runs training courses in basic and life and employable crafts skills, as well as preparation for employment.

It also provides the opportunity for people who are long-term unemployed to gain work experience and training in employable skills.

Excited

Speaking on the night, Mr O’Connor, said: “We are excited to be working with the SME Business Awards.

“We had a great start with a heart-warming £2,057 raised at the recent awards night and look forward to working with them through this year and onwards.”

The SME Business Awards, were delighted at the generous donations ahead of the launch of their National Awards at www.smenationalbusinessawards.co.uk.

Mr Cummins, Awards Director, said: “As we press the button on our national awards it’s great to see local charities come to the fore. NOAH, who have a brilliant programme of support to help people back into work, are a very worthy recipient.”

