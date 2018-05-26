‘No’ side concedes defeat in 8th Amendment referendum

May 26, 2018

‘Save the 8th’ has released a statement effectively conceding defeat in the 8th ref

Save the 8th, which led the ‘No’ campaign in Ireland’s abortion referendum has effectively conceded defeat, saying in a statement on its website that Irish voters have perpetrated “a tragedy of historic proportions”.

The statement reads: “The 8th amendment did not create a right to life for the unborn child – it merely acknowledged that such a right exists, has always existed, and will always exist.

“What Irish voters did yesterday is a tragedy of historic proportions. However, a wrong does not become right simply because a majority support it.

“We are so proud of all of those who stood with us in this campaign: our supporters, our donors, our families and our loved ones. This campaign took a huge personal toll on all of us who were involved, and we have been so grateful for their support.

“The unborn child no longer has a right to life recognised by the Irish state. Shortly, legislation will be introduced that will allow babies to be killed in our country. We will oppose that legislation. If and when abortion clinics are opened in Ireland, because of the inability of the government to keep their promise about a GP-led service, we will oppose that as well. Every time an unborn child has his or her life ended in Ireland, we will oppose that, and make our voices known.

“Abortion was wrong yesterday. It remains wrong today. The constitution has changed, but the facts have not.”

John McGuirk, spokesman for Save the 8th, told The Irish Times he had “made peace” with the result, acknowledging it is an overwhelming majority for Yes side.

The 8th did not create an unborn child’s right to life – it merely acknowledged it. The right exists, independent of what a majority says. That said, with a result of that magnitude, clearly there was very little to be done. Thank you to every NO voter and campaigner. #8thref — John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) May 25, 2018

Meanwhile, votes are still being counted across Ireland, with a landslide victory expected. Ballots from the 40 constituencies are being tallied at 26 centres around the country.

The motorway schlep from Preston to Glasgow shortened by watching the tally results come flooding in from all over Ireland. What a glorious, proud day for the country. Well done Ireland, and well done the women of Ireland. #repealedThe8th — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) May 26, 2018

On Friday night, The Irish Times exit poll indicated a landslide victory for the Yes side, with 68 per cent, versus 32 per cent for No. RTE later added their exit poll to the historic announcements. Carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes from 7am to 10pm yesterday, RTE’s poll predicted a vote of 69.4% in favour of changing the Constitution, with 30.6% against.

3,779 voters at 175 polling stations took part in the exit poll and it found that 72.1% of women and 65.9% of men voted Yes.

Follow some of the reactions on social media here:

First aiders are standing by at the Dublin vote count should anyone become overwhelmed with suspense. The only injury so far… A paper cut #RepealedThe8th pic.twitter.com/0BA3lFMv0x — Sara Nelson (@SaraCNelson) May 26, 2018

It was for you. We never forgot, or forgave #repealEDthe8th pic.twitter.com/2n4rCxRISN — Rebecca Moynihan (@RebeccaMoy) May 25, 2018

Dr Peter Boylan vilified by the No campaign told to go “back to medical school” walks with dignity and a knowing and says this is “for the women of ireland”. #repealthe8th #Together4Yes #marian #Repealed #Together4Yes #repealEDthe8th pic.twitter.com/stYnEShVx4 — Dr Eddie Murphy (@dreddiemurphy) May 26, 2018