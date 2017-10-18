No separating Fulham and Shamrocks

October 18, 2017

CityJet Reserve Football Championship Final

Fulham Irish 0-08

North London Shamrocks 0-08

By Damian Dolan

at the Scrubs

Fulham Irish and North London Shamrocks will have to do it all again in the Reserve Championship final after 60 minutes couldn’t separate them at the Scrubs on Saturday.

Fulham led by three early in the second half and the Shamrocks were rewarded for an impressive second half display which saw them finally drew level in the 28th minute through the boot of Ciaran Colleary.

Both sides had chances to win it late on, but neither Sean Maguire or Colleary could seize the opportunity to make themselves a hero.

A Connor Sweeney free and a class point from Rory Mulligan saw Fulham Irish, with first use of the wind, open up an early lead.

Colleary replied with a brace of frees, both made easier for the Shamrocks’ centre forward by being marched forward by the ref, but the better work was coming from Fulham.

Maguire nearly picked out Adam Coughlan at the far post with a great ball, and Brian Kavanagh and Maguire were both off target with frees.

Coughlan was strong to earn a free which Barry McCann made no mistake with, and Maguire’s free went over via the crossbar.

Again the Shamrocks pegged them back. Finbarr O’Mara with a 45 and then Eoin Jennings finished off a fine move involving Stephen Hurdogan and Felim Conroy, for the Shamrocks’ first point from open play in the 28th minute.

Two excellent late strikes from David Conern, however, saw Fulham end the first half 0-6 to 0-4 ahead – a stop-start opening 30 minutes which Fulham had enjoyed the better of but were unable to make it count on the scoreboard.

Maguire’s early second half free extended the south Londoners’ lead to three, but Shamrocks now had the wind at their backs and in Colleary they someone to keep the scoreboard ticking.

To read the full match report pick up a copy of this week’s paper

FULHAM IRISH: Brian Kavanagh; Martin Conway, Stephen Walsh, Tommy Pearce; Eddie Dooley, Peter Burke, James O’Rourke; David Conern (0-2), Alex Kelleher; Connor Sweeney (0-1f), Declan Gilhooley, David Connelly; Rory Mulligan (0-1), Sean Maguire (0-3, 2f), Adam Coughlan. SUBS: Barry McCann (0-1f) for Gilhooley, Cathal Turley for Connelly, Ed O’Hare for O’Rourke, Cormac Finn for Coughlan, Hugh Connelly for Mulligan.

NORTH LONDON SHAMROCKS: Joe McHugh; Brian Galvin, Paul Ferry, Gerard Duffy; Tom Sears, Peter Kelly, John Downey; Declan Murphy, Finbarr O’Mara (0-1, 1×45); Eoin Jennings (0-2), Ciaran Colleary (0-5, 4f), Stephen Hurdogan; Adam Holder, Vinny Murphy, Felin Conroy. SUBS: John Madigan for Conroy, Mark Conroy for Hurdogan, Cillian Hayden for Galvin.

