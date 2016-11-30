David Walliams to host new ITV show

David Walliams is set to front a new late night entertainment programme on ITV next year

Executives of the U.K. television network announced their plans to premiere The Nightly Show in the early months of 2017, hoping their 30-minute, five nights a week programme has what it takes to rival similar programmes such as The Late Late Show With James Corden in America.

The show will feature a different celebrity host for each week of its initial eight week run, with David taking the first spot.

“I am thrilled to be the first host for this brand new show for ITV,” he said in a statement.

The show will be a mixture of celebrity guests, studio games, topical monologue and expert commentary, as well as VTs. It will be recorded “as live” at 6pm each day, to air at 10pm that evening.

Peter Davey, ITV’s Head Of Comedy Entertainment said: “We’re really excited about launching this bold new show, and delighted that David will kick off what will be an eight week entertainment treat for viewers.”

And Second Productions, who are producing the show for ITV, added in a statement: “We’re thrilled that David had agreed to kick off the series by hosting week one of The Nightly Show. He’s a major talent and will set the tone of what we hope will be a very exciting series.”

Other names to present the programme are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

News of the new show came after David opened up about his varied career in an interview with the BBC, admitting that what he most enjoys is penning his hugely successful children’s novels, including The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny.

“I should really give up comedy and just concentrate on children’s books because it is so rewarding,” he smiled. “It’s actually rather a big responsibility that children are picking up your books. They have got to be good. And then you’ve got this audience and you think, ‘I’ve got to write more and more.'”

© Cover Media