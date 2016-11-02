Niall Horan ‘nostalgic’ without One Direction boys

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Niall Horan is feeling “nostalgic” as he promotes his debut solo single across the U.S. after previously visiting the same media outlets with his One Direction bandmates.

The Irish star premiered This Town in late September (16) and he has been performing the track on top TV programmes like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On Friday (28Oct16), he returned to New York for an appearance on breakfast show Today, and admitted setting foot in the NBC studios in Rockefeller Plaza brought back lots of fond memories.

One Direction made numerous visits to the Today show during their heyday, shutting down the Manhattan tourist hotspot each time for their free outdoor concerts, which hundreds of fans would camp out for to secure their place in the audience.

“You never get used to it (fame),” Niall smiled. “I was just saying to everyone this morning how nostalgic it is to be back here. I don’t know if you remember, but all the times that we were here, all the streets were full (of fans) and stuff like that, so you never get used to that.”

Niall admits he is still adjusting to life as a solo artist, but he is enjoying creating his own sound.

“Obviously it’s gonna be different (performing), because there’s less people with me,” he said. “It’s a daunting prospect, but the song’s good and I’m enjoying making the album and stuff like that, so it’s been a fun process and something that I’m sure I’ll get used to as time goes on.”

The 23-year-old singer became the first of the existing One Direction boys to debut his own material, after signing a solo deal with Capitol Records in the U.S. He also reached a deal with Virgin EMI in the U.K. after the group embarked on a hiatus earlier this year (16).

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has also found success as a solo star following his shock exit from the What Makes You Beautiful hitmakers in March, 2015.

© Cover Media