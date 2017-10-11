The Week: News Highlights 14th Oct 2017

News Highlights 14th Oct 2017

Over half of Irish and UK population experience mental health issues

New research has found that 53.4 per cent of people have experienced, or are experiencing, some type of mental illness, including depression, anxiety and panic disorders.

The research by Opinion Matters, commissioned by Aramark Northern Europe, surveyed 2,000 people across the UK and Ireland.

Some 7.3 per cent of people answered ‘I’d prefer not to say’ when asked ‘Have you experienced, or are you currently experiencing, some type of mental illness?’ Aramark Northern Europe is reminding people about the importance of minding their mental health with its #TAKE15 campaign as part of the company’s Health and Wellness month.

#TAKE15 is Aramark’s annual October campaign that encourages both employers and employees across Ireland to take breaks during their working day.

In Europe, one in five will experience mental health issues and the #TAKE15 campaign aims to improve the mental health of the nation by encouraging people to take time out, away from TVs, computers, phones and emails, to connect with colleagues, family or friends.

Aramark Northern Europe employs over 16,000 people across the UK and Ireland and is encouraging employees, clients and customers to take part to reconnect with people and look after their own mental health.

New stamp to celebrate Irish roots of Che Guevara

Ireland’s postal service has released a new stamp featuring an Irish artist’s impression of a famous revolutionary of Irish descent. Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, the quintessential left-wing revolutionary was killed in South America 50 years ago, and one of the world’s most iconic images is of him by Dublin artist Jim Fitzpatrick.

The €1 stamp is based on Jim Fitzpatrick’s artwork, which appears on t shirts, posters, badges and clothing worldwide and is now rated among the world’s top 10 most iconic images. Guevara’s father was Ernesto Guevara Lynch, a civil engineer of Irish descent.

A quote from Ernesto features on a First Day Cover (FDC) envelope produced to accompany the stamp. Guevara Senior says ‘…..in my son’s veins flowed the blood of Irish rebels.’ The stamp and FDC are available from main post offices, from the stamp counters at Dublin’s GPO or online at www.irishstamps.ie

Che studied medicine before travelling around South America, observing conditions that spurred his Marxist beliefs. He assisted Fidel Castro in overturning the Cuban government in the late 1950s, and then held key political offices during Castro’s regime.

Engaged in guerrilla action in Bolivia when he was arrested and subsequently executed by the Bolivian army on October 9, 1967.

Grenfell Tower survivor reunited with missing cat

A survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire has been reunited with the cat she feared had perished in the blaze. Kerry O’Hara, 53, escaped from her flat on the 6th floor – her home of 18 years – when fire swept through the 24- storey tower block in west London on 14 June.

The fire claimed the lives of at least 80 people and O’Hara believed that her beloved cat, Rosey, had also died.

“I made a plan to put Rosey in her cat carrier and cover it with a wet towel, but that went out of the window – I was too panicked and scared. In the end, I just grabbed my keys and a jacket,” O’Hara told the Guardian.

“I couldn’t see anything, it was pitch black. I was feeling along the walls to get to the stairwell. I was coughing, and screaming ‘help me, help me, I’m here’.

“I managed to get down to the 2nd floor on my own, then a firefighter grabbed my hand and led me out. I looked over my shoulder [at the burning building] and it felt like I was in a dream.”

After the fire O’Hara searched for her cat and put up posters, but to no avail, until two months later she got a phone call telling her that Rosey had been found, less than a kilometre from the tower.

Rosey was traced back to O’Hara by virtue of its microchip

