New year, new lipstick trends

All our greatest beauty icons have loved wearing lipstick, from Marilyn Monroe to Grace Jones, Audrey Hepburn to Rihanna. Most of us have our signature shade that takes us from zero to one hundred in the beauty stakes, even when we’re not feeling our most supermodel-ish. But a change is as good as rest, and 2017 has a host of new beauty trends starting with our favourite beauty bag accessory. From perennially popular pink pigments to bold glossy textures, there’s a lot of mileage in these tubes.

Here’s our guide to the lipstick trends set to rule in 2017.

Unapologetic pink

Pink isn’t just for the pampered princesses. Bold pigmented hues, such as magentas and raspberries are popular with make-up mavens. Pick a bold bullet like NARS Audacious Lipstick in Michiyo or MAC Lipstick in Flat Out Fabulous over saccharine-sweet pastels. While Estee Lauder’s All-Day Lipstick in Starlit Pink is a creamy, classic lip colour with a movie star satin finish that will give lasting medium coverage for day long pout.

‘90s rose

The ’90s revival isn’t just limited to logo style clothing. Muted rose shades were plentiful on the spring 2017 runways and the popular pre-millennium shade is back en vogue. Dior Rouge Dior in Pink Baiser is a buttery textured rose pink with has just enough sheen to make lips look plush. It’s also a super moisturising formula thanks to the addition of mango butter and hyaluronic acid.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Rose Velvet is a brown-based dusky mauve hue pumped with moisturisers and vitamins, that will add a barely there slick of pink to your mouth. Try wearing the rose hue with matching eyeshadow and blush for a full, monochromatic look.

Modern gloss

Thanks to Kylie Cosmetics and blogger Huda Beauty, 2016 was the year of the matte lip. But what goes up must come down and this year glossy lips are set to take centre stage. From nudes to wines and pinks, it doesn’t matter what shade, as long as lashings of reflective colour is the end result.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Venom, an intense wine hue will take you boldly into the high fashion look. While MAC’s Vamplify range delivers the shiniest of finishes from a choice of 19 slick shades. Tease Don’t Touch is an intense red that will deliver Grease-era Olivia Newton-John glossy lips. And Modern Drama is a vampy of dark plum which offers up a mysterious, badass look.

© Cover Media