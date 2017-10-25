New single from two times 2017 BBC Folk Awards winner

October 25, 2017



Daoirí Farrell to release The Creggan White Hare/Bogie’s Bonnie Belle

Catapulted on to the front-line of the folk genre in April 2017 when he won a remarkable two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards at a televised ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Dublin’s Daoirí (pronounced ‘Derry’) Farrell first attracted media attention outside of Ireland in early 2016, with a strong endorsement from Ireland’s folk music titan Dónal Lunny (Planxty, Usher’s Ireland, Bothy Band) who was describing Daoirí as one of the most important Irish folk singers to emerge in the last decade.

A summer festival season has followed the BBC Folk Awards which has seen him play at some of the biggest folk and roots festivals in Australia, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, with numerous appearances at UK festivals and a recent reappearance at Ireland’s Electric Picnic.

Between festivals discussions between Daoirí and Dónal Lunny led to a very special studio session in August 2017 where Dónal joined Daoirí at Beechpark Studios in Dublin, under the watchful eye of engineer Ciarán Bryne, to record two key songs from Daoirí’s career to date: The Creggan White Hare, from his first album ‘The First Turn’ (2009) the video of which currently has over 330,000 hits on YouTube, and Bogie’s Bonnie Belle from Daoirí’s award winning second album ‘True Born Irishman’, released in October 2016.

The single is released 27th October 2017.

Keep up to date on www.daoiri.com

