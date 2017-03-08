New mum beauty know-how

As a new mum you’re probably busy running about looking after you’re little one, or if you’re lucky catching up on some much-needed shut eye. You shouldn’t neglect giving yourself a little TLC though as now is the time you need moments to yourself to relax more than ever – especially when someone is on hand to watch your baby.

We’ve rounded up some expert advice and product suggestions for you new yummy mummies to follow and enjoy.

Beauty expert and mum-of-three, Grace Fodor, starts us off by discussing the changes in your skin after welcoming your baby.

“Your skin can be really changeable and sensitive in the days and weeks following delivery,” she explained to Cover Media. “Dry patches in particular can be a problem so try to make time for a quick exfoliation twice a week, but avoid harsh acid based formulations like Glycolic Acids and look for a natural sugar or rice based scrub.”

Janey Lee Grace, author and founder of imperfectlynatural.com, adds how important it is for new mothers to ditch beauty favourites with harsh chemicals in favour of safer, more natural options. This doesn’t have to be expensive though, with the expert recommending premium quality coconut oil as an all over body moisturiser.

“Raw extra virgin coconut oil is great to eat too, high in lauric acid so one of the main components of breast milk so great for immunity,” Janey added.

Furthermore, Grace points out that the pregnancy glow women get when they’re expecting rapidly fades due to lack of sleep, so she suggests using products with ingredients like Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid to help nourish dry, dull skin and brighten your complexion up. You can make DIY treatments with any leftover fruit and vegetables too, as Janey recommends using things like avocado mashed up on the face so “the live enzymes can get to work.”

Grace wants to remind new mothers that they don’t have to fixate on their appearances either, as she said: “One of the biggest challenges most new mums I meet have is the expectations they place on themselves – to be perfect, snap back into shape and look flawless. I always remind them that whilst it is an incredibly intense period of time, it is also incredibly short-lived so try to be kind to yourself and if someone offers you help – take it!”

When it comes to product recommendations, we have a few up our sleeves. Westlab’s Magnesium Flakes are a great way to relax in the bath as they help you de-stress and, thanks to being free of pollutants, the flakes are perfect for new mums with sensitive skin – and there’s a version of this product for little ones too!

To feel more confident about your post-baby body, why not try Science of Skin’s Solution for Stretch Marks to tackle any marks left behind after pregnancy. There’s no rush to get back into shape after becoming a mother, but in the meantime if you need a helping hand this formula not only reduces signs of stretch marks but it soothes uncomfortable skin too.

