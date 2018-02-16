New London Irish Theatre Festival returns

February 16, 2018

The Green Theatre Company returns for its second festival of new London Irish theatre, ‘Against All Odds’, with premieres of plays examining very different eras of the London Irish experience.

In A Tragic Carmody, internationally acclaimed artist Brian Whelan relates his experiences working with the late Camden artist, Danny Carmody, as they attempted to stage an exhibition of London Irish Art. Danny a bricklayer, was a self-taught and prolific artist whose huge canvasses reflected the city and the people around him.

Award winning playwright Martin McNamara returns with Mosley Must Fall. Liam is an Irish veteran fighter from the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin. Now living in 1930s London’s East End, he’s disabled, disillusioned and desperate to keep his sons out of the political violence as Fascists, led by Oswald Mosley, attempt to march into the Jewish and Irish ghettoes around Whitechapel.

Completing the trio is What’s The Story? by Maureen Alcorn, examining the unsung contribution made by Irish nurses to London hospitals during the Blitz in the Second World War. Maureen’s play pays tribute to nurses Mary Fleming and Aileen Turner, awarded the George Medal, the highest civilian award for bravery, for saving the lives of 17 patients when the Lewisham hospital where they worked suffered a direct hit.

Festival founder and director Anne Curtis said: “This year’s festival is about the contribution of ordinary Irish people to the fabric of British life, a contribution that has often been extraordinary but is usually forgotten or overlooked.”

‘Against All Odds’ Festival opens Tuesday 20 February at the Lion & Unicorn Theatre, Kentish Town, and runs at the theatre until Saturday 3 March.

It transfers to the Bread & Roses, Clapham for 13 March to 17 March.

More dates and venues will be added shortly.

As part of the Festival, a unique evening of live music performances and short accompanying plays, all about the Irish Diaspora, is planned for St Patrick’s Night, 17 March, at the Bread & Roses.

Lion & Unicorn Theatre Dates

A TRAGIC CARMODY

7.30pm: Tuesday 20 February; Friday 23 February; Thursday 1 March

WHAT’S THE STORY?

7.30pm: Wednesday 21 February; Saturday 24 February; Wednesday 28 February

2.30pm: Saturday 3rd March

MOSLEY MUST FALL

7.30pm: Thursday 22nd February; Tuesday 27th February; Friday 2nd March

Saturday 3rd March

2.30pm: Saturday 24th February

www.lionandunicorntheatre.co.uk/against-the-odds/

Bread & Roses Theatre Dates

A TRAGIC CARMODY

7.30pm: Tuesday 13 March; Thursday 15 March

WHAT’S THE STORY?

7.30pm: Wednesday 14 March

MOSLEY MUST FALL

7.30pm: Friday 16 March

ACROSS THE WATER – St Patrick’s Day Special event

7.30pm: Saturday 17 March

Join actors and musicians for a uniquely London Irish celebration. In this special “Shows from the Songs” combining live music performances alongside six short plays inspired by well-known Irish songs about the Irish Diaspora experience

www.breadandrosestheatre.co.uk/london-irish-play-festival.html