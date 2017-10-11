New Irish Ferries Cruiser named W. B. Yeats

Irish Ferries Chooses W.B. Yeats as the Name of its New Cruise Ferry

Irish Ferries will christen its new €144 million (£129m) cruise ferry W.B. Yeats, after Ireland’s much-loved poet, when it arrives in Dublin next year.

The name was chosen after it had drawn ‘strong support’ from the public in a competition that attracted nearly 100,000 entries from both sides of the Irish Sea.

An Irish Ferries spokesperson said: “It was clear from the poll that there is widespread public affection for W.B. Yeats due to his extraordinary writing, his contribution to Irish theatre, and to Irish society.”

The decision by Irish Ferries to name their new vessel W.B. Yeats is one that continues the tradition adopted by the company of selecting names drawn from the world of Irish literature.

Irish Ferries’ head of passenger sales Dermot Merrigan said: “In choosing W.B. Yeats from the many whose works are revered by Irish people and students of literature the world over, we have selected one that will give the new vessel its own distinct identity and stir memories of a poet who is held in high esteem by so many, in Ireland and abroad”.

When built, the W.B. Yeats will have space for 1,885 passengers and crew, 1,200 cars and 440 cabins including luxury suites with their own private balconies.

Other facilities will include a Club Class lounge with direct passenger access from the car decks, á la carte and self-service restaurants, cinema, shopping mall, choice of bars and lounges and dedicated facilities for pets.

Freight drivers will have their own exclusive areas of the ship. The new vessel is expected to sail on Dublin/Holyhead and Ireland/ France routes from midsummer 2018.

