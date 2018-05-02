New ‘Dublin Swift’ catamaran on Irish Sea

May 2, 2018

Irish Ferries is boosting services between the UK and Ireland with the introduction of the upgraded, high speed Dublin Swift twin-hulled catamaran, which has just entered service following a full internal refurbishment. It replaces the Jonathan Swift which has been in service since 1999.

This addition to the fleet speeds across the Irish Sea at a cruising speed of 35 knots. It operates two crossings a day, in each direction between Holyhead in north Wales, and Dublin port.

The new Dublin Swift has greater car (220 vehicles) and passenger (820 people) capacity, making it the largest fast ferry on the Irish Sea. It offers a completely redesigned interior and a significantly upgraded level of passenger accommodation, which is all on one deck.

Onboard facilities include a dedicated TV Snug, cafeteria, self-service restaurant and games area. Passengers are spoilt for choice with spacious seating in the standard cabin, while the Club Class lounge at the front of the Dublin Swift (supplement £16 each way) offers plush reclining seats with sea views, complementary refreshments and in-seat phone/media charging points. Free Wi-Fi is offered throughout.

Dublin Swift fares start at £154 for a car and two adults (one way).

Reservations: www.irishferries.com 08717 300 400