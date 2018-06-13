New artworks for new Elizabeth line stations

June 13, 2018

+10

New artworks are being installed by Crossrail in the new Elizabeth line stations

Crossrail has released images of some of the artworks it has begun installing on its new Elizabeth Lines in Central London. The new railway is due to open in December. Trains are being tested between Abbey Wood and Canary Wharf using the line’s new automatic train control system.

The Crossrail Art Programme is entirely privately funded, raising funds from corporate contributors with match funding being provided by the City of London.

The new images show work underway on three of the stations: Paddington station: A Cloud Index by Spencer Finch, sponsored by City of London and Heathrow.

US artist Finch has paid tribute to the UK’s fascination with the weather by creating a cloudscape that has been printed into the station’s showpiece – the 120m long glass canopy.

Tottenham Court Road station: By Richard Wright, sponsored by City of London, and Almacantar and Derwent London. Turner Prize winner Wright’s intricate geometric pattern, painted in gold leaf on the concrete ceiling above the station’s eastern escalator, transforms the interior of the station.

Farringdon station: Avalanche and Spectre by Simon Periton, sponsored by City of London and Goldman Sachs.

Periton’s two artworks, in the eastern and western ticket halls, root the station in its history.

On Cowcross Street, giant tumbling gems appear to roll down around the interior of the western ticket hall.

At the eastern ticket hall near the Barbican, a curvaceous pattern, inspired by the ironwork of Smithfield Market, has been printed onto the glazing above the station entrance.

You may also be interested in: