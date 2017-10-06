New Ambassador hosts London’s Cork community

October 6, 2017

Ireland’s newly arrived Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill welcomed over one hundred guests to a special launch of a charity initiative.

The Cork Foundation aims to support social entrepreneurs and businesses in the county’s towns and villages that need funding to bring about positive social change, and is fuelled by donations from proud Cork people at home and abroad.

They have now launched a London Community, and Ambassador O’Neill welcomed the CEO of the Cork Foundation Pádraic Vallely to address the room at the Embassy.

London President Michael Collins and Julie Ennis from Bank of Ireland also spoke at the event, to a largely Cork audience.

Many people travelled from Cork for the night, including Deputy President of the Cork Chamber Owen Motherway, Councillor John Sheehan, deputy Mayor Cork city and Councillor Ian Doyle, deputy County Mayor.

The Cork Foundation raises funding for various community enterprises in Cork city and County and Mr Vallely, was delighted with the turn out on the night and look forward to working with the attendees in the coming months.

Fr Murphy’s Camogie and Ladies Football club have already held a joint fundraising event with the Cork Foundation for their Field of Dreams project, which is a community enterprise for adults with Down Syndrome.

Their next joint event is a golf day, to be held at West Middlesex Golf Club on Wednesday 8 November 2017, with proceeds going to the Field of Dreams project.

Over 150 people attended the launch. Ambassador O’Neill said: “I am delighted to host the Cork Foundation’s first International Community event.

“The work being done by the Foundation is an excellent example of how connecting with Ireland’s global diaspora can create lasting and meaningful change all over Ireland. As Ireland’s largest county, it is only fitting that Cork should have such a strong link to one of the largest centres of Ireland’s overseas community.

“I look forward to seeing the positive contribution made by the overseas networks created by the Cork Foundation.”

Chairperson and founder of the Cork Foundation Aine Collins said: “Irish people abroad see themselves as part of the Irish community and that is a national asset that we’ve never really focused on.

“Tonight, wouldn’t have been possible without the Ambassador O’Neill and we thank him and his team so much for all of the support and for hosting this event that is so significant for the growth of the organisation.”

For further information about Cork Foundation and how you can get involved with the foundation please visit www.corkfoundation.com

