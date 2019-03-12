Nathan Carter’s special St. Patrick’s Day show

03/12/2019

Photo: James Connolly
01JUL17
Country star Nathan Carter and his band are throwing a big party on St. Patrick’s day – and everyone’s welcome.

Taking place this Sunday, 17th March, at the London Palladium, Nathan and his band takes their Born for the Road tour to London for a special performance.

Special Guests, All Folk’d Up, will join Nathan on the night. Doors open at 7.00PM with the show commencing at 7.30PM.

Tickets are on Sale now and available at http://www.ticketline.co.uk/ or by calling 0844 888 9991.

