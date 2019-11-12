Nadine Coyle and Andrew Maxwell for I’m A Celebrity

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and Dublin comedian Andrew Maxwell are to brave the jungle in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

They will be joined in the camp by reality TV’s Caitlyn Jenner, former Arsenal star Ian Wright, former Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa, England rugby star James Maskell, former Big Brother star Adele Robert, radio DJ Roman Kemp (son of Spandau Ballet star Martin) and Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway.

Nadine said she hoped going into the jungle would help with her fear of creepy crawlies: “I really want to try something completely new. I am scared of so many things. I used to be brave.

“In the past, I’ve opened a restaurant, had a record label, had my daughter and it was go, go, go with all of these.

“Now I have got so fearful even being in the car, flying or general things. I think it is since I became a parent that I am much more afraid.

“I really hope that by doing this, it pushes me so far out the comfort zone and that I learn to be comfortable, feel relaxed and do the things that I didn’t used to be afraid of.”

The former girl band star also said that she’s afraid of “heights, rats, snakes – everything”.

Coyle explained: “I’ve never boiled water on a fire, chopped firewood, slept outside – I do hope I learn stuff about me and it’s the next phase.”

Andrew Maxwell said he was not too keen on the creatures either: “”I don’t like the look of any of those guys – the insects and creepy crawlies!”