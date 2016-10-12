Music teacher to run Irish Elders Culture

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



The Irish Elderly Advice Network has appointed an experienced music teacher as the new head of the Irish Elders Culture Office.

Kathy Gentles, who holds a Music degree and a Masters in Music Education, hopes to build on the work already completed by the Culture Office, which opened in 2014.

She has plans to begin offering classes in Art and Art History, to be delivered by the Artist in Residence, Bernard Canavan, and movement and Dance classes with an Irish twist to be led by Molly Wright. The purpose of the Irish Elders Culture Office is to help people realise any ambitions with regards to an individual or group arts or culture based project.

Previous successes have included the London-wide community tour of the play ‘A Nun’s Chorus’ and concerts by the Dubliners Sean Cannon and his son, James.

There have also been performances by the Irish Pensioners Choir, culture and heritage trips to Ireland and, most recently, the creation of a film documenting the reflections of older Irish emigrants on 1916 and their thoughts on what it means to be Irish.

The Irish Elders Culture Office, which is based in Haringey Irish Centre, receives funding from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Kathy expressed her gratitude to the Department as well as to all other donors.

For more information about the services offered, call 020 7428 0471, email office@irishelders.org.uk or visit www.irisheldersadvice.org.uk. To register your interest in the art or dance classes, or to discuss any other projects, contact Kathy on 020 8216 9441 or kathy@irishelders.org.uk.