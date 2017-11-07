Music scholarship to honour drummer’s memory

November 7, 2017

By Damian Dolan

A fund has been set up to start a music scholarship in memory of Biblecode Sundays’ drummer Carlton Hunt, who passed away last week after a short and sudden illness.

It’s the wish of Mr Hunt’s wife, Cathy, to sponsor a music scholarship in her husband’s memory to assist young musicians.

Mr Hunt, who was 54 and lived in Uxbridge in west London, passed away in the early hours of 3 November after falling ill on 25 October. He had two sons, Daniel and Matthew.

Donations to the JustGiving page have already surpassed its £2,000 target, with the amount raised reaching in excess £5,500 by the beginning of this week. Money raised will also go towards funeral costs and to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital which looked after Mr Hunt.

A talented drummer, Mr Hunt played with many bands over the years, but was perhaps best known for his days with Buster Bloodvessel and the band Bad Manners, and more recently with popular London Irish band the Biblecode Sundays, whom he joined in 2006.

The Biblecode Sundays recently launched their new albumWalk Like Kings , on which Mr Hunt co-wrote two songs, Clouds and Disorganised Crime. The Biblecode Sundays announced Mr Hunt’s death to its fans on its Facebook page, saying “…..he passed peacefully with the same dignity and peace with which he lived his life.

Gentleman

“One of life’s true gentlemen, he will be missed and loved forever by all that had the pleasure to know him. He leaves a huge hole in our band, our music and our hearts.”

Actor Russell Crowe was among those to pay tribute posting on his Twitter account ‘RIP Carlton Hunt @biblecodesunday’.

RIP Carlton Hunt @biblecodesunday — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 4, 2017

Biblecode Sundays bandmate Andy Nolan posted ‘RIP our brother & dear friend. So many laughs & pints we shared together. An honour to have known & played with you Carlton. Slán go fóill’ while Lorraine O’Reilly tweeted ‘Sad day a true friend x’.

RIP our brother & dear friend. So many laughs & pints we shared together. An honour to have known & played with you Carlton. Slán go fóill 💚 pic.twitter.com/LGBS1TOrne — Andy Nolan (@AndyNolanBCS) November 3, 2017

A tribute on the Justgiving page said: “Carlton Hunt was our friend. He was a friend to many. He was a kind and loving man, one of life’s true gentlemen. It continued: “Carlton had many friends and fans who loved him dearly and his kind and gentle ways have spread across the world and touched many lives.”



Following the setting up of the Justgiving page the Biblecode Sundays added: “Thank you all for your overwhelming kind words & support today guys. Carlton’s family, friends & ourselves are truly blessed & eternally grateful. Instead of flowers we’d love for you to contribute to the Just Giving Page set up by Carlton’s family.”

• To donate to the fund go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/CARLTONHUNTDRUMMER