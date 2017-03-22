What do mums actually want?

Last-minute, bargain shopping on the cards for Mother’s Day – But what do mums actually want?

New research by London Designer Outlet (LDO) has revealed that shoppers are leaving their Mother’s Day gift-buying to the last minute, yet aren’t actually in tune with what their mums really want. The study of over 2,000 consumers by LDO – one of the UK’s top outlet centres* based in Wembley Park – reveals fascinating insights into the nation’s shopping plans, as well as what mothers actually would like for Mother’s Day!

So what are shoppers planning?

• We are a nation of bargain-hunters when it comes to buying a gift for mum on Mother’s Day – with 41% of us planning to shop around to ensure real bang-for-bucks. Savvy shopping habits are especially prominent with 25-34 year-olds – with 59% seeking out bargain gifts for Mum.

• What’s more, 40% admit leaving their Mother’s Day gift shopping until the day! The most last-minute region of the UK is London with more than half (57%) admitting to buying their gifts on the day; whilst the people of Brighton are the most organised, with only 27% being last-minute!

• Finding great gifts (albeit at bargain prices!) is still the most popular gesture (68%), with a quarter (25%) also planning to treat their mum to a special meal.

• 41% are intent on looking for bargains and spend under £20 for Mother’s Day – with the savviest shoppers being found in the North East region where 23% spend under £10 (96% higher than the national average!).

• The most generous region in the UK is London, spending an average of over £35 on their Mother’s Day gift – a third (33%) over the national average.

• 25-34 year olds are the most generous, spending an average of £30 on Mum – more than any other age bracket and 12% more than the national average.

But how do mums really feel?

• Mothers still favour the good old traditional gestures for Mother’s Day, with 22% most valuing a card; 24% hankering after flowers; 14% hoping for chocolates; and 13% wanting to be spoilt with jewellery or clothes.

• Surprisingly only 8% of mums would actually prefer an experience over more traditional gifts.

• Sadly, some mums actually don’t have high expectations, as Mother’s Day can turn out to be a bit of a disappointment! Over a third (36%) admit to having received absolutely zilch in the past and 20% have resorted to buying their own gift!

LDO offers year-round discounts of up to 70% off RRP and Mother's Day shoppers will find more than they bargained for.

