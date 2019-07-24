Mulligan rules himself out of running for London job

07/24/2019

By Damian Dolan

Owen Mulligan says he’s “not interested in the London job” and has ruled himself out of the running to take over from Ciaran Deely as the county’s next senior football manager.

The Tyrone legend, who is currently managing senior London club Fulham Irish, played for London in 2017 against Leitrim in the Connacht Championship, and Louth in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

“I’ve a job to do with Fulham – I’m very happy there,” Mulligan told the Irish World.

Mulligan took over as Fulham manager earlier this year from Down-native Greg McCartan, whose name has also been linked with the vacant London manager’s position.

Mulligan was part of the Fulham team managed by McCartan which won a senior title in 2017.

However, Tir Chonaill Gaels boss Paul Coggins is the favourite to be appointed for a second term, having guided the Exiles to a Connacht final in 2013 during a five-year stint in the job.

Coggins previously told the Irish World that the London manager’s position is one he “would absolutely consider”.

The management committee was expected to ratify the two three-person committees to oversee the recruitment of the next London football and hurling managers last Monday (22 July).

In addition to Coggins and McCartan, former Leitrim manager Barney Breen and Michael Maher – a selector under Deely last year – are believed to be in the running for the football job.

Robert Emmetts manager Kevin McMullan, former Warwickshire boss Tony Joyce and Thomas McCurtains’ trainer Gavin O’Mahony, have all expressed an interest in being the next London hurling manager.

Nominations will also be sought from London’s clubs for both positions.

You might also be interested in this article