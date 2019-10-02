MP Moran’s London to Cambridge charity cycle

Staff at well-known building supplies firm MP Moran recently cycled 60 miles each – from London to Cambridge – to raise money for charity.

The team was led by the family firm’s operations director Kevin Moran.

The Team Moran cyclists – Chris Cates, Fiona Mcarthur, Kai Walton, Brian Emmanuel, Sandra Byrnes, Cheryl Leong, Lionel Leong, Darren Burrows and Calvin Monaghan – raised nearly £5000 for the Gaucher’s Association.

They completed the challenge in just under six hours.

Gaucher’s Disease is a hereditary disease characterized by bruising, fatigue, anaemia, low blood platelet count, enlarged liver and spleen and can also affect the liver, kidneys, lungs, brain and bone marrow.

It is named after Philippe Gaucher, the French physician who discovered it in 1882.

If you wish to support the MP Moran team’s fundraising, you can at:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/team-moran-sons