Mothers of Invention podcast launched

August 6, 2018

Doc Society Launches New Environmental Podcast Series: ‘MOTHERS OF INVENTION’ hosted by ex-President of Ireland, Mary Robinson and Comedian Maeve Higgins

Doc Society is delighted to launch its new feminist, climate justice podcast series ‘MOTHERS OF INVENTION’ hosted by ex-President of Ireland, Mary Robinson and comedian Maeve Higgins. They introduce us to the superhero women around the world who fight climate change through innovation and are pivotal in pushing the movement forward.

In this new podcast series which runs until 17th September on iTunes, Mary and Maeve will chew over the big issues of climate change, giving us the inside track on the corridors of power and introducing us to amazing women all over the world. They are scientists in Africa, farmers in Asia, politicians in Brussels, and indigenous community leaders in America. You will meet lawyers and activists and more, and learn how they solve climate problems every single day.

The impending climate disaster is frightening, climate denial is infuriating and impacts of climate change on people’s lives are devastating — but that is not the tone or focus. This series focuses on smart, inspiring, determined women who make things happen and use their expertise in a positive way. Our tagline? Climate change is a man made problem, with a feminist solution.

There are five podcast episodes in series one – each with an establishing opening segment then a thematic focus covering: Food, Plastic, Health, Litigation and Divestment. Each episode opens with Maeve and Mary conversing, digging into the theme, and then opening into interviews with that episode’s Mother of Invention.

Contributors include women such as: Tara Houska, Native American rights attorney with Honor the Earth; Dr Yvette Abrahams, South African women’s rights advocate; May Boeve, American co-founder of 350.org and Tessa Khan, Australian Bangladeshi climate litigator.

Mary Robinson, President Mary Robinson Foundation – Climate Justice, said: “Women are at the heart of the climate justice movement so it is wonderful to celebrate women’s agency through this podcast. I came to climate change not as a scientist or environmental lawyer but as a mother and grandmother who learned from other women that the impacts of climate change are undermining their rights such as to food, water and housing. Witnessing their resilience and drive to overcome challenges is inspiring and I hope motivates more people to take climate action, realizing that no person or country alone can solve the greatest threat to our humanity.”

Maeve Higgins said: “I was thrilled and daunted when I first heard about this podcast. Climate change is the biggest challenge the world is facing, and I’ve had my head in the (expanding) sand about it. Plus, Mary Robinson was my hero as a little girl, and I didn’t want to mess up in front of her! But when I learned that we would focus on solutions and the women making them possible, I was too exciting not to be a part of it. It’s been a real trip this past year; I’ve learned so much from so many cool women doing their thing around the world. Climate justice is intersectional and fascinating and hugely important. I have more respect and love for the world now, and by the world I mean the planet we live on, and all of us fragile little human beings too. We laughed a lot making this, which surprises people, but the thing is, despair is lazy, and hope is not just brave and essential, it’s an act of resistance.”

CEO of Doc Society Jess Search said: “We jumped on the opportunity to work with Mary and, together with Maeve, find ways introduce her powerful climate justice agenda to new audiences. The Mothers of Invention want to break through climate apathy and inspire listeners to hold their governments accountable to the Paris Agreement. It’s time for change and we believe the stories of these amazing bad ass women fighting climate change in their communities can create a tipping point in the lives of listeners. I know because I’m one and it’s already happened to me!”.

Impact Producer Hazel Falck said: “The impact strategies of the podcast series will work to elevate the stories of each Mother featured in every episode, amplifying the vital, inspiring work new people to join the movement. The podcast becomes a vehicle to extend the contributors’ work, connecting them to Mary and to key supporters. Our strategy is to leverage the Mothers’ stories, driving audiences to take action and get behind their causes. The podcast series asks them what their work needs, and we will seed those calls to action with the audience globally.”

To Listen to the Trailer and Subscribe to the ‘Mothers of Invention’ Podcast visit:

www.mothersofinvention.online

twitter.com/mothersinvent

Podcast Dates:

Monday 23rd July

Monday 6th August

Monday 20th August

Monday 3rd September

Monday 17th September

You may also be interested in: