Monthly UK Recruitment Round-up May 2018

April 26, 2018

In our weekly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK

Kiernan Structural Steel

recruiting for

Contract Manager

For our UK branch- Please log on to our careers page for more details. http://www.kssl.ie/careers/

Kiernan Steel UK 12 Walmgate Road, Perivale, Middlesex, UB6 7LH Phone: +44 (0) 208 810 8708 Email (UK): frank.kiernan@kiernansteel.co.uk

About Kiernan Steel

Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd. is a family business established in Longford in 1989 by husband & wife Frank & Dolores Kiernan.

Starting with manufacturing agricultural sheds, Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd is now one of Ireland’s leading structural steel firms while also servicing an export market to the UK from their modern Longford based plant.

Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd are constantly looking for professional personnel in the following fields: • Steel Erectors • Steel Fabricators • Safety Netting Installers • Contracts Manager

There are also opportunities for young people interested in pursuing an apprenticeship in steel fabrication & welding.

Email C.Vs to: careers@kssl.ie

Web: www.kiernansteel.co.uk

Mostrim Groundworks

recruiting for positions in Surrey, Sussex and Home Counties:

Experienced Site Managers

Minimum 5 years experience in groundworks contracts, CSCS, SSSTS/SMSTS, must be proficient in reading Construction Programmes and Managing Site Safety

Drainage Pipelayers

Minimum 3 years experience, CSCS

Pavers

Minimum 3 years experience, CSCS

Groundworkers

Minimum 3 years experience, CSCS (enhanced rates for SWQR or similar)

Excavator and Dumper Drivers

Minimum 3 years experience CPCS Qualified

Excellent Rates of Pay and long term positions for the right candidates

Please email CV to: steve@mostrimuk.com

Office 20, Units 1-3 Wyvern Estate, Beverley Way, New Malden, Surrey KT3 4PH

About Mostrim Groundworks

Mostrim Groundworks is a family run business with a strong, core team. Mostrim takes pride in employing the highest quality of site management to achieve client’s requirements, either on time or ahead of schedule. The company utilises direct labour where needed and also has an approved list of subcontractors and suppliers

We specialise in new build residential, commercial and educational sectors and we provide total project management from conception to contract completion.

All estimating, surveying and setting out is carried out directly by Mostrim Groundworks’ highly experienced in-house staff. www.mostrimuk.com

Tyremen UK Ltd

recruiting for

Plant and Commercial Tyre Fitters

Mobile fitters must have a valid UK drivers licence. Yard fitters – no experience necessary as full training given. Email: john@tyremenuk.co.uk or call Peter on 07717 326 202

and

Office Staff

General Office duties. Knowledge of Sage useful but not essential

Tel Peter: 07717 326202

About Tyremen UK

Tyremen UK offer a high quality tyre fitting and repair service for truck, car, agricultural, plant and van. There is also 24 hours a day roadside assistance.

www.tyremenuk.co.uk

Cara Personnel Employment Ltd

Specialists in the Recruitment of

ACCOUNTS

ADMINISTRATION

BANKING

CIVIL ENGINEERING

SURVEYING

Email: vacancies@carapersonnel.co.uk

About Cara Personnel

CARA Personnel was established in 1988 and is one of London’s most successful independently – owned recruitment agencies.

This success is a result of our professional approach, combined with a genuine interest in the needs of clients and candidates’ careers.

Many clients have been working with Cara for over 30 years – they come back because Cara’s priority is finding the right solution (not just any solution) to their staffing requirements.

The majority of candidates have come to us through personal referrals. The CARA ethos is to invest time in candidates and help ensure they make the right choices as they seek to further their careers.

Cara offers follow up support to both clients and candidates after placement. We have a vested interest in the success of our clients, but also advise candidates throughout their professional lives. Many of former candidates now hold management positions at some of London’s leading firms and have evolved from candidate to client.

So whether you are searching for your dream job or an exceptional candidate, you can be assured of the unique personal service that only CARA Personnel can offer.

www.carapersonnel.co.uk