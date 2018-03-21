Monthly UK Recruitment Round-up March 2018

March 21, 2018

In our weekly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK

If you would like to list a job, service or property please email us at: sales@theirishworld.com

Swift Brickwork Contractors Ltd

Recruiting for

CAD Technician

• Revit, AutoCAD & Navisworks experience

• Brickwork detailing experience preferable

• Able to formulate design and produce workable drawings to suit design requirements

• Provide technical support to site teams and clients.

• Attractive remuneration package

If you match the above criteria please respond via the contact details provided below: Please send all contact information and CVs to:

tony.fawcett@swiftgroupuk.com

About Swift Brickwork Contractors Limited

One of the UK’s leading brickwork, blockwork and masonry contractors.

Swift Brickwork Contractors Limited was established in 1992 to provide quality trade professionals to the construction industry throughout the UK. Since the company’s formation it has become renowned for its attention to detail and high standards of customer service.

With their highly skilled and professionally qualified management teams, Swift Brickwork Contractors Limited and its sister company Swift Scaffolding Limited have established themselves as suppliers to some of the leading construction companies in the UK.

Swift Brickwork Contractors Limited also works closely with local colleges and has developed a solid Apprenticeship programme to encourage the younger generation to acquire skills in Bricklaying and allied trades in Construction for the future.

www.swift-brickwork.com

O’Kane Irish Foods

Recruiting for

2 x Delivery drivers (3.5 tonne)

Following the opening of our new distribution centre at Perivale, UB6 we have the following full time positions available:

Salary £21k Mon-Fri daytime shifts only

To apply please email your CV to jobs@okaneirishfoods.co.uk

No agencies please.

Closing date 28th March 2018

About O’Kane Irish foods

Established in November 2003 O’Kane Irish Foods has been supplying branded Irish food products to Supermarkets and convenience stores throughout the UK. In January 2018, the company moved premises from Wembley to a larger base at Phoenix Trading Estate, Bilton Road, Perivale, Middlesex UB6 7DZ.

Their every-growing portfolio includes leading Irish food brands including Barry’s Tea, Clonakilty Puddings, Galtee Meets and Cheeses, Follain preserves, Flahavan’s Cereals, Ballymaloe relish, Nash’s Mineral Waters, Tayto, Bolads Graces & Bolands Biscuits and Old Time Irish marmalades.

O’Kane Irish Foods also has an online facility which enables those who are time poor to order their favourite Irish food brands at the click of a button.

www.youririshshop.com

Cara Personnel Employment Ltd

Specialists in the Recruitment of

ACCOUNTS

ADMINISTRATION

BANKING

CIVIL ENGINEERING

SURVEYING

Email: vacancies@carapersonnel.co.uk

About Cara Personnel

CARA Personnel was established in 1988 and is one of London’s most successful independently – owned recruitment agencies.

This success is a result of our professional approach, combined with a genuine interest in the needs of clients and candidates’ careers.

Many clients have been working with Cara for over 30 years – they come back because Cara’s priority is finding the right solution (not just any solution) to their staffing requirements.

The majority of candidates have come to us through personal referrals. The CARA ethos is to invest time in candidates and help ensure they make the right choices as they seek to further their careers.

Cara offers follow up support to both clients and candidates after placement. We have a vested interest in the success of our clients, but also advise candidates throughout their professional lives. Many of former candidates now hold management positions at some of London’s leading firms and have evolved from candidate to client.

So whether you are searching for your dream job or an exceptional candidate, you can be assured of the unique personal service that only CARA Personnel can offer.

www.carapersonnel.co.uk



O’Carroll Engineering

Recruiting for

Construction Projects Manager

Applicants should have;

Construction Management qualification,

Minimum of five years relevant experience

Valid CSCS card

Full Job Specification provided on request

Site Installers

Applicants should have;

Experience in Site Installation

Metal Fabrication & Welding Experience

Valid CSCS card

All positions will be based primarily in London; some travel to Ireland will be necessary. Applications by way of CV and cover letter to hr@ocarrollengineering.com.

Closing date for applications: Monday 19th February, 2018.

About O’Carroll Engineering

Established in 1990, Killarney Precision Engineering Ltd (KPEL) trading as O’Carroll Engineering has built a reputation for excellent service to a number of differing partner clients and markets sectors in Ireland and UK.

The company specialises in industrial walkways and access systems as well as commercial feature stairs.

Services include metal solutions for clients who value programme, cost savings, efficiency, speed, certification, accuracy, quality & time. This is achieved by employing advance technology and fabrication methods to ‘co-create’ solutions that will surpass their clients expectations www.ocarrollengineering.com