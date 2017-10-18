Mitchel’s prevail thanks to second half recovery

October 18, 2017

All-Britain Ladies IFC Final

John Mitchel’s 0-14

Dunedin Connolly’s 0-11

By Martin Mannering

At Beeston, Leeds

A storming second half recovery saw Liverpool’s finest capture the All-Britain title against Dunedin Connolly’s of Edinburgh on Saturday in Leeds.

The turnaround was all the more remarkable after they had been given the runaround for much of the first half by a slick and confident Edinburgh outfit.

Connolly’s who sensationally knocked out Parnells in the semi-final seized the initiative from the outset and Caoimhfhinn Deeney had them in front within two minutes after Susan Lavin had intercepted a John Mitchel’s free.

From the start the Scottish side pushed on Louise O Neill’s kick-outs heaping pressure on the Liverpool defence and Lavin got to one of them after five minutes to set up Deeney for another point.

Mitchel’s finally got moving and Danielle Farrell pointed a free after Roisin Colleary was fouled.

Most of the traffic was flowing in the other direction though with the superb Karen Feeney driving them forward from wing back and the wonderfully gifted Deeney orchestrating the forward division.

Christine Newton and Susan Lavin were causing bot her in the front line and the latter won a penalty when she was dragged down as she bore down on goal.

Penalty saving expert Roisin McCafferty replaced Loise O Neill in goal for the spot kick and duly got a hand to Roseanne Heaney’s shot and tipped it over.

Undeterred they continued the charge with Newton hitting over before Feeney soloed through and set up Lavin for another.

It was fully twenty-five minutes in before Danielle Farrell got her side’s second point with another free and again Colleary was the offended party.

Feeney embarked on another mazy solo run cutting from the right and held her head as her low rasper crashed off the post to safety.

Moments later she expertly found Newton with a fifty metre pass and the full forward. Up to this point most of Mitchel’s attacks had been snuffed out by a resolute defence but they managed to make some inroads as half time approached.

