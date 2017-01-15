Mini Mayo invasion

This year’s International Mini Meeting is taking place at Westport House, and Stena Line are looking forward to hosting owners of the iconic vehicle who are taking the trip across from the UK. For the second time in 20 years, the International Mini Meeting is to be hosted by the Irish Mini Owners Club after members of the organisation travelled to Lommel in Belgium to accept the event key.

What is an IMM?

For many Mini drivers an “International Mini Meeting”, or IMM, is a well known phenomenon, but for some it’s not clear what it’s all about. IMM is short for International Mini Meeting. It originated in 1978 in Germany when it started as a small 3 day camp event at Whitsun weekend. After several years its popularity had grown, even over the German borders and this resulted in an International event which takes place every year in a different country.

Every 5 years we celebrate the Mini in England where the IMM takes place around the Minis birthday in August.

An IMM is a 3 day event for young and old. Besides the classic Mini, all derivatives and yes…even New Mini’s are welcome! The event starts on Friday afternoon when most of the participants arrive. After signing in, they find a good spot or go to the appointed place of their Mini club. The latter can vary at each event.

The best thing to do is to place the Mini in such a way that everybody can have a good look at it. The tent is just a minor detail. On Friday evening the event is officially opened. Different activities will be organized for Mini drivers and Mini Clubs during the rest of the weekend. Recurring features are the Concourse d’Elegance, boot sale, traders area, dinner on Saturday, party on Saturday night, breakfast on Sunday and a closing party on Sunday night.

Even the Club competitions are a recurring feature.

A new activity for the last few years is the Mini Parade. Lots of Minis queuing on local roads, sometimes causing a traffic jam, but always escorted by the police. Basically an IMM is all about socialising, meeting lots of other enthusiasts, relaxing and just having fun. After you’ve met and spoken with lots of others, bought all the parts your precious vehicle needs to become even more beautiful and had some fun, the IMM closes with a ceremony on Sunday night. During this event the awards are presented and the IMM key is handed over to the club which organises the event the following year.

As part of the launch plans, 20 Mini cars descended on the Stena Line terminal at Dublin Port recently, explained Diane Poole OBE, Head of PR and Communications, Stena Line. “It was such a colourful sight, seeing all of the Minis at the port, our passengers loved every minute of it. “In May 2017, lots of Mini owners will travel from Britain to Ireland to attend the International Mini Meeting and we hope during their trip they make time to discover more of what Ireland has to offer.”

The event takes place from Thursday 25th May – Monday 29th May 2017.

Westport House Estate in Co. Mayo is the location for the event. See www.westporthouse.ie for more details venue.

To find out more about the International Mini Meeting go to www.imm2017.ie