McCarthy’s men out to keep Euro momentum going

06/05/2019

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will look to build on the team’s good start to their UEFA EURO 2020 qualification campaign away to Denmark (June 7) and home to Gibraltar (June 10).

McCarthy’s side top Group D after one-nil wins in Gibraltar and in Dublin against Georgia.

Denmark will see them renew rivalries with Christian Eriksen and Denmark, who knocked them out in the World Cup play-offs. Ireland managed a credible goalless draw in Copenhagen, only to be blown away 5-1 in Dublin.

Eriksen was the difference between the sides at the Aviva Stadium, scoring twice.

Friday’s qualifier comes, though, just six days after Erikson’s involvement with Tottenham in the Champions League final.

BRING IT ON is what midfielder @ConorHourihane says of #DENIRL 🇩🇰🇮🇪 🗣 “We have to step up. They are high quality players but we’ll relish the challenge going into the game and hopefully we get a good result”#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/9hyKND4FC3 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 5, 2019

The sides did play out a dour goalless draw in the Uefa Nations League in November in Aarhus.

Copenhagen is the venue for Friday’s qualifier, which is just Denmark’s second game in the group. Their opening game, away to Switzerland, saw them score three goals in the last six minutes to snatch an unlikely 3-3 draw.

Ireland have been efficient if unspectacular. Jeff Hendrick’s early second half goal was enough to get McCarthy’s second stint as Ireland boss off to a winning start, and a stunner from the in-form Conor Hourihane gave them a 1-0 win over Georgia in Dublin.

McCarthy’s preparations have been hit by injury though.Southampton striker Shane Long withdraw from the squad on Monday.

INTERVIEW | @shaneduffy on upcoming #EURO2020 qualifiers 🗣 “It’s all about getting a good performance & result on Friday night and the fans will come out for the Gibraltar game at home” Don’t miss 🇮🇪 v 🇬🇮 on June 10 ➡️ https://t.co/gAjsxK5ZUd pic.twitter.com/uWaDBpB47j — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 4, 2019

In addition, Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne (calf) and Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers (hand) have both withdraw after picking up injuries at Ireland’s training camp in Portugal.

Bolton Wanderers’ promising Liverpool-born 18-year-old Luca Connell was another forced to withdraw with a thigh strain).

McCarthy opted not to call up replacements for Connell and Browne.

Forthcoming Fixtures

Denmark v Republic of Ireland

Friday 7th June, 7:45pm

Copenhagen

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

Monday 10th June, 7:45pm

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), James Talbot (Bohemians).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Luca Connell (Bolton Wanderers), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Forwards: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Callum Robinson (Preston North End).

