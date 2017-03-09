Michael Gambon to be honoured in Dublin

Michael Gambon is to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Irish Film and Television Academy.

The 76-year-old actor, who grew up in the UK with an Irish mum, will be honoured by his peers at a gala in Dublin next month, recognising his achievements across 50 years in the profession.

The award is one of the highest the IFTA can bestow and previous recipients include Maureen O’Hara, David Kelly, Jim Sheridan, John Boorman, Fionnula Flanagan and Liam Neeson.

IFTA Chief Executive Aine Moriarty, said Gambon excelled in every screen role he played. She said: “A consummate professional with extraordinary wit and good humour, he has consistently delivered superb performances across a diverse range of pivotal roles and characters.

“He is a true role model for younger generations of actors to follow.”

Gambon worked as a toolmaker after leaving school and is a qualified engineer. He began acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before joining the National Theatre Company under Laurence Olivier and alongside contemporaries such as Anthony Hopkins.

Notable roles include Philip Marlow in The Singing Detective and Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films. He will perform at Dublin’s Gate Theatre in a production of Eh Joe. He will also star alongside Michael Caine, Ray Winstone and Jim Broadbent in a film about the recent Hatton Garden safety vaults robbery.