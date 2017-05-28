Dominant Conlan records win number two

A dominant Michael Conlan recorded his second win of his professional career as he stopped Mexican journeyman Alfredo Chanez at the UIC Pavilion, Chicago.

The former world amateur champion and London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist needed just three of the scheduled six rounds to maintain his winning start to his pro career.

The 25-year-old super-bantamweight from Belfast is now expected to fight on the Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn undercard in Brisbane on 2 July, as Pacquiao defends his WBO welterweight title.

Conlan was never in danger against Chanez, dominating the fight from start to finish. He had Chanez on the canvass in the opening round and he followed that up in the third with a flurry of punches as he pinned Chanez in the corner, which saw the bout stopped.

While the Mexican beat the count, the referee saw fit to halt the contest and give Conlan the second win of his pro fight career. His first had come in March when he stopped Tim Ibarra inside three rounds at Madison Square Garden.

Not happy

“I’m not very happy with my performance tonight, but it is what it is, and we got the victory,” said Conlan afterwards, who graded his performance as an ‘F’.

“This is all part of the process. Next up is Brisbane, Australia. I hope they’re ready for the ‘Conlan Revolution’.

“For my next fight, I want a better opponent, one that is going to challenge me and that is a real threat. I think with a better opponent I’m going to show what I’m made of and what I can do.”

Afterwards Conlan tweeted “On to the next one. Brisbane, Australia, July 2nd, 2017!”

Conlan hopes to end a busy 2017 by fighting in Belfast in December, on a card which could also feature his brother Jamie.

