Pregnant women ‘mislead by media’

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Pregnant women are being misled by digitally altered images and myths about exercise on social media, experts claim.

At the Baby Show in London’s Olympia this weekend (21-23Oct16) specialists will warn mothers-to-be about the impact online activity has on their self-esteem, with Dr Philippa Kaye telling The Guardian newspaper that in an ideal world there wouldn’t be photos of celebrities looking dramatically slim just weeks after giving birth.

“That Instagram-filtered world isn’t reality,” she added.

She points out these images put a huge amount of pressure on women to drop their baby weight straight after giving birth, which could lead to an injury. From seeing women take it “too far” at the gym before and after pregnancy, Dr Kaye insists it causes problems: “If you never did any exercise before you got pregnant, you don’t want to start with high-impact training or a military boot camp in the park. It’s too much.

To help guide women through safe fitness during pregnancy, former Olympian Greg Whyte, who has penned book Bump it Up, will share his advice at the event. He will also raise awareness of the many myths on the Internet, many of which are more harmful than good, and he points out the most dangerous advice often comes from fitness fanatics who continue their intense workouts while with child.

Agreeing with Dr Kaye’s advice, he added: “For a woman who was inactive pre-pregnancy to take on some of these things… it can be dangerous.”

He explains exercise during pregnancy should focus on stabilising joints and your back to cut down the pain weight gain has triggered, while Dr Kaye recommends new mothers rely on strolls with their newborns and pelvic floor exercises.

Whyte also pointed out the importance of eating habits, revealing only 300 extra calories should be consumed a day during pregnancy rather than eating for two. Weight control during this period is important for both the mothers and babies, as with obesity there’s an increased chance of complications.

© Cover Media