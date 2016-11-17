McGuigan and son to Wembley

Barry McGuigan and his son Shane, who is making a name for himself as one of the country’s top boxing trainers, are excited about their Tyrone fighter’s next challenge at Wembley. Conrad Cummings, from Coalisland, faces Ronny Mittag for the vacant IBF Inter- Continental Middleweight title this Friday night on the undercard of the George Groves fight.

Cummings’ manager, former WBA world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan says: “Conrad Cummings is in a really good fight on November 18 at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

“He has made big improvements in the past year and has been learning all the time, now Conrad must put that all together when squares off against Ronny Mittag on the undercard of Groves vs Gutknecht.

“I know that he can win this fight and win it in style but he will have to be at his very best to beat a seasoned pro like Mittag, it looks set to be a great contest.”

This vacant IBF Inter Continental middleweight clash represents a big step up in class for the 25-yearold who is trained by ‘2016 BBBofC Trainer of the Year’ Shane McGuigan. ‘Dynamite’ has boxed all over the world as both an amateur and a professional but will now take on his most experienced opponent yet when he squares off against 28-year-old German middleweight contender Mittag. Germany’s Mittag has been a pro for over nine years and although he is only three years older than Cummings, he brings a lot more experience to the table than his undefeated opponent.

The former IBO International middleweight champion Mittag is an inch taller than Cummings and has completed over a hundred and twenty more rounds as a professional.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to showcase my skills in front of a large television audience on Spike and to pick up my first belt as a professional,” said Cummings. “It’s great to be on a big show at the SSE Arena, Wembley where so many historic fights have taken place over the years.”

“I want to win that IBF Inter Continental belt, it’s the same belt that my stablemate Carl Frampton won on his way up and I want to emulate Carl by winning the title in style. My opponent is a genuine contender but nothing is going to stop me getting the win on November 18.”

Vacant title

Meanwhile Mittag is equally confident that he can cause an upset and walk away with the vacant title. “I am travelling to London to win that title,” said Mittag. “He (Cummings) is a good fighter, he looks strong but I have fought and beaten strong fighters in the past. My experience will tell and I will be taking that belt home to Germany.”

Cummings vs Mittag forms part of an action packed undercard to George Groves’ terrestrial television debut live on Channel 5 at the SSE Arena. Also appearing on the bill is undefeated British flyweight champion Andrew Selby, Peckham’s English welterweight champ Jonny Garton, Hammersmith’s Dan Dan Keenan and Ruislip’s Dean Richardson.

Doors will open at 5pm on November 18 and boxing will start at 5.30pm. The Cummings vs Mittag IBF Inter- Continental middleweight title fight is expected to commence at 7pm.

• Tickets for this fantastic night of championship boxing on November 21 at the SSE Arena, Wembley are on sale now from AXS.COM and SSEARENA.CO.UK and priced £40, £60 and £100 + handling fees.

• VIP tickets from £250 are available from CYCLONEPROMOTIONS.COM or for VIP packages please email geraldine@cyclonepromotions.com.