Pearses’ forwards prove just too forceful for Fulham backs

Cara Stationery McCullough Cup Semi-Final

Bros Pearse 3-24

Fulham Irish 1-07

Brothers Pearse booked their place in a second hurling final of 2017, as they convincingly beat Fulham Irish to set a decider up with Granuaile.

The Pearses were stronger in every area of the pitch and never looked like they would slip up against the west London side.

Tony Clarke opened the scoring with a pointed free on two minutes after a Declan Sexton sideline ball caused problems for the Fulham backs, before Seamus McKeogh won a free off of Francis Ryan immediately from the puck-out which Clarke slotted over too.

Excellent game

Stephen Martin did well to claim a dangerous ball in from Danny Connolly next and his clearance led to Shane O’Donnell opening up the scoring at the other end before Conor Kennedy scored a super point from in front of the posts and leaning back from the challenge from James Marrinan.

Fulham would get another point soon afterwards as Joe Bermingham was deemed to have pulled down O’Donnell as he was freed by a Colm Kennedy pass, and Luke Slyman put his slot over with ease from closerange.

Kennedy got a similar score to his first one next, after being set up by a great McKeogh ball, but Fulham would close the gap to one once more as Slyman switched play completely from the left to the right, allowing O’Donnell a chance despite the incoming challenge from Philip Hogan.

BROTHERS PEARSE: John Whitty, Aiden O’Brien (0-1), Joe Bermingham, Shane Curran, Declan Sexton, Kevin Reid (0-3, 1 ‘65’), Barry Smith, Stephen Frawley (0-1), Niall Murphy Danny Connolly (0-2), Philip Hogan (0-5), Seamus McKeogh (0-1), Tony Clarke (1-5, 4f), Conor Kennedy (2-4), Richie Harrington.

FULHAM IRISH: Mick Ruby, Stephen Martin, Donal O’Connell, Eamon Sullivan, Francis Ryan, James Marrinan, Darragh McInerney, Michael Broder, John Kirby (0-1), Colm Kennedy, Shane O’Donnell (1- 2), Eoin McCarthy, Conor Ahern (0-1), Luke Slyman (0-3, 1f), Niall Larkin.

For full match report see this week’s edition of the Irish World

You might also be interested in this article