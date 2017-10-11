McCooley’s expansion creates 80 new jobs

Eighty new jobs have created by the launch of a second McCooley’s bar in Liverpool city centre.

The Irish sports and music bar opened its 12,000 square foot venue in Concert Square in 2015, and now owners, Pub Invest Group Bars, plan to open another branch, McCooley’s Mathew Street. The pub is recruiting everything from full-time supervisors and bar managers to part-time bar staff in time for its launch at the end of October.

The new bar is situated over two sites, Café Sports Bar in Stanley Street, which was previously owned by Jamie Carragher, and Smokies.

It comprises 6,500 square feet over two floors, and will offer drinks, food, live music and sports, including GAA matches.

Tam Williams, head of marketing, said: “We are looking for people with experience to fill a range of roles from public relations for the venue to kitchen staff.

“McCooleys in Concert Square has been such a huge hit in Liverpool over the past two years with the perfect mix of sports and Irish bar we now thought the time was right to expand over on the other side of the city centre.

“With this brings lots of opportunities for job roles – especially at this time of year when we have the new influx of students looking for part time roles to fit in with their studies.”

