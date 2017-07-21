Mc Keefry Irish Music Festival

Friday 8 September – Monday 11 September

It might still be July but Autumn is around the corner and if you haven’t made plans for a short break before the long nights draw in, James and Tina Mc Keefry would like to invite you to Sand Bay Holiday Village, near Weston-super-Mare, for their annual weekend of more than twenty hours of entertainment… and excellent company.

James, Tina, and their daughter Ursula, will be on hand throughout the weekend to personally ensure patrons have a weekend to remember.

Topping the bill on Friday night to open the festival will be Donegal’s finest, husband and wife Mary B and Paul Gallagher, from Ardara, and the hugely popular John Mc Nicholl, one of the great contemporary stars of Irish Country Dance Music.

On Saturday night, two great showbands, The Indians, and Stephen Smyth will be on stage. Singer and multi-instrumentalist Stephen, from County Down, was, himself, a member of The Indians and played with Philomena Begley and Dominic Kirwan before he decided front his own band.

Over the years, Saturday afternoon has always drawn a huge dancing audience and Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis and Mary B and Paul Gallagher will aim to provide perfectly judged dance music.

On Sunday afternoon Westmeath’s T.R. Dallas, with Joe King on keyboards, will keep the party going followed by Mayo favourite Frank Mc Caffrey. To close, on Sunday evening, husband and wife duo, Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis from Fermanagh and Wexford, will build up to the big finish provided by Shawn Cuddy.

James, Tina and Ursula say they are confident that whatever time of day or night their guests will see only the finest of Irish professional performers on stage.

“Sand Bay has had many of their chalets completely refurbished and numerous new chalets added to the Holiday Village so people should talk to Tina about any special accommodation requirements they may have and we can take care of it,” said James.

• Three nights’ dinner, bed and breakfast and all entertainment included will cost £220 per person. For details call James or Tina on 01827 64696 or email at mimf96@hotmail.com.

