Mayo footballers give tourism a boost

Mayo.ie has turned to the county’s football stars to highlight the variety of experiences available to holidaymakers in the county.

Mayo senior footballers Aidan O’Shea, Lee Keegan and Colm Boyle feature in a new tourism video, in which they embark on a road trip along the Wild Atlantic Way in Mayo.

It’s the second production in the ‘Wild Mayo’ series of five tourism films, commissioned by Mayo.ie, and sees the trio revisit Belmullet, the location of a memorable training camp as part of the Mayo team. They discuss their past experiences and visit some old familiar faces along the way.

They then head out on to the Atlantic Ocean to repay the hospitality of the local community by helping some local fishermen.

The footballers prove they can turn their hand to just about anything by bringing in a couple of impressive looking lobsters, before cooking up their catch for the fishermen to show their gratitude for the welcome they received all those years ago.

“There is real community spirit in the area and that evidently resonated with Aidan, Lee and Colm. We knew the locals had to be involved in some way to capture what Belmullet and the north Mayo coastline means to the players.”

The first video in the Wild Mayo series told the story of Francois Colussi, who moved to Mayo from France ten years ago to pursue his kitesurfing passion, and has since reached over 147,000 views on YouTube.

