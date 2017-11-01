May’s Deputy PM tops list of most influential Catholics in UK

Tablet’s Top 100 includes Ant and Dec, Dermot O’Leary, Louise Richardson

Catholic weekly The Tablethas published its latest list of Britain’s 100 most influential lay Catholics this week.

Damian Green, First Secretary of State, tops The Tablet 100, in second place is Baroness Hollins, a professor of the psychiatry of learning disability and an adviser to Pope Francis on safeguarding, followed by Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham.

In fourth place is Sue Gray, who works at the Cabinet Office and is described as “one of the most powerful players in Westminster”. Fifth is Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, followed by Tony Gallagher, Editor-in-chief of The Sun and then in seventh place is the Conservative MP Jacob Rees- Mogg.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady is at number eight and Ruth Hunt, the chief executive at Stonewall is tenth, followed by the Rome-based senior nun Jane Livesey, general superior of the Congregation of Jesus.

Chancellor of Oxford University Louise Richardson is in 18th place. Tony Blair, with his wife Cherie, is at 30. His former Cabinet minister Ruth Kelly, now pro vice-chancellor for research and enterprise at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, is at 76. Her boss, the Vice Chancellor of St Mary’s, Francis Campbell, who was the first ever Catholic ambassador to the Vatican, is at 40.

Miriam González Durántez, the lawyer wife of Nick Clegg is 44th, followed by the news broadcaster Julie Etchingham at 45th.

Expert

Palliative care expert Kathryn Mannix, who make the website The Art of Dying Well, is 68th. The former editor of The Tablet Catherine Pepinster, the author of a new book The Keys and The Kingdom, is in 90th place.

Brendan Walsh, editor of The Tablet said: “This is more than just a list of interesting people doing interesting things. Some are well known for their faith commitment; some wear it more lightly and tentatively.

“But there are important values held in common, a shared sensibility: a protectiveness towards the dreams of others, and perhaps the understanding that how the cards fall in this life is not all that matters.”

Elena Curti part of the team that compiled the list said: “In past years we’ve called them the ‘Top 100’ but this implies there is a hierarchy of Catholic movers and shakers. We never pretended that is the case but we’ve dropped ‘Top’ to avoid misunderstanding.

The list includes rapper Tinie Tempah, Manchester City footballer Gabriel Jesus, TV presenters Ant and Dec, and Dermot O’Leary, Chelsea Ladies footballer Kaz Carney.

Finchley Catholic High in north London has a number of its past pupils on the list including the aforementioned Tony Gallagher of The Sun (number 6), The Sunday Times’ Martin Ivens (number 93) and Labour spin doctor Damian McBride (number 74). Also on the list is also the dotcom millionaire Andrew Gower, who developed the game RuneScape and Kevin O’Hare, director of the Royal Ballet.

For more information about The Tablet’s top 100 list visit the paper’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/TheCatholicTablet

