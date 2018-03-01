Marty dances off to the sunset

March 1, 2018

One Of Ireland’s most popular GAA commentators (and an Irish World Award winner) Marty Morrissey was eliminated from RTE’s Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) last week-end – but vowed he’d keep on dancing.

He told RTE the ‘Marty Party’ is only getting started and said he has no plans to give up dancing with his professional partner, Ksenia Zsikhotska, anytime soon. He became the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from Ireland’s version of Strictly Come Dancing after losing out to six foot fashion model Alannah Beirne, 24.

Marty said: “I’m very proud that we contributed as a team to eight weeks of it. The reaction we’ve gotten has been very positive. We’re sorry to go but happy we did as good as we did.

“The better dancers are there – no question. We wish every one of them the best of luck because it’s not easy, and it’s going to get worse for them, because now there’s going to be two dances a week…and we’ll become critical couch judges.”

“I have to go back to work and do a couple of things but in the evening time or whatever, I think we might get together and do the tango, and a couple of things we didn’t get to do that we can actually enjoy.

“We’re going to stay at it. We’ve formed a friendship that I’m very proud of and I hope that will always be there.”

