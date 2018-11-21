Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane resign from Ireland posts

November 21, 2018

Manager Martin O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane have by mutual agreement parted company with the Republic of Ireland national football team.

The pair took over the reins in 2013 and guided the Republic to the last 16 of the 2016 European Championships.

However, they are yet to win a competitive game in 2018 and were relegated from Uefa Nations League Group B4 and have come under increased pressure in recent weeks.

The decision came after a meeting last night in the UK between the association chief executive John Delaney and manager O’Neill.

The FAI confirmed the board will meet to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager. Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny, former Republic boss Mick McCarthy and Steve Bruce have all been mentioned as potential successors.

“I thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact they had,” said Football Association of Ireland (FAI) chief John Delaney.

“There have been many highlights during Martin’s reign – none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters.”

O’Neill, who leaves alongside his backroom team of Keane, Steve Guppy and goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh, signed a contract extension in January to remain as manager until 2020.

After their World Cup 2018 qualification hopes ended in a humiliating 5-1 home defeat by Denmark, the Republic’s inaugural Nations League campaign was plagued by poor results and a string of off-field incidents.

Ireland rounded out their 2018 campaign with a 0-0 Nations League draw away to Denmark last week.

