Mark Wahlberg visits Uxbridge church

Irish-American actor Wahlberg hails the ‘wonderful priests’ in his life

Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg has greeted priests coming to a conference in his hometown of Boston with an online video, writes Fiona O’Brien.

The Irish American actor has been vocal about how important his Catholic faith is to him, and recently Tweeted a photo of him outside St Bernadette Church in Uxbridge when he was visiting London last month.

At church today in Uxbridge. Have a good Sunday, everyone! pic.twitter.com/I3Db3ACDIk — Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) September 4, 2016

“In my daily prayers, I ask for guidance, strength in my vocation as a husband and as a father.

“Growing up in Dorchester, I got myself into trouble now and then but I always had a priest to stick by me.

“I was married by a priest. My children were baptized by a priest.

“And whenever somebody in my family passed away, they’ve all been buried by a priest. My sins have been forgiven when I go to confession to a priest.

“Every time I go to Mass, it’s through a priest’s hands that I receive the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ, which strengthens me to share my Catholic faith with others.”

“We the Catholic faithful are counting on you to bring us good and holy priests. Enjoy my hometown this week, and know that I will pray for you and for your success. Thank you for all that you do, and God bless.”