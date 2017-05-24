Manchester victims books of condolences

President Michael D Higgins signs the book of condolence for the Victims of the attack in Manchester. Pic shows ( l to r ) Neil Holland, Deputy Head of Mission, President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins signing the book of condolence at the British Embassy.
Leaders sign books of condolences across the UK and Ireland for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack

Irish politicians have lent their support to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack, in which 22 people were killed.

Charlie Flanagan, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, expressed his dismay at the bombing and offered his department’s support to those worried about relatives or friends.

“I am shocked and horrified by the large loss of life in Manchester and my thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and we stand by our nearest neighbour, the U.K. especially due to the strong links between our country and the city of Manchester,” he said.

He added that consular staff in Britain are currently unaware of any Irish citizens caught up in the attack but that a helpline on +353 14082000 had been set up for anyone who had concerns about Irish people affected.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny also sent his condolences and said he was “heartbroken” by the tragic events.

He said: “The vile acts carried out in Manchester last night are a reminder of the depravity of the views held by the few. Those beliefs have no place in our society.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all those affected by this atrocity. I am heartbroken for all.”

Earlier today, President Micheal D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina, signed a Condolence Book for the victims at the British Embassy in Dublin.

Upon hearing the news, President Higgins offered sympathies on behalf of the Irish people and wrote of his sorrow to Queen Elizabeth and Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester.

“This cowardly attack on innocent citizens will have appalled all those who care for democracy, freedom and the right to live and enjoy the public space,” he said.

“Manchester has been home to the Irish and so many nationalities for centuries and at this terrible time I want to send the people of this great and welcoming city not only our sympathy but our solidarity.”

Cllr. Bill Chambers, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, signs a Book of a Book of Condolence at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis in solidarity with the people of Manchester, UK.

A book of condolences was also opened in Co. Clare and will be sent to Mr Burnham when it is closed.

Chairman of Clare County Council, Bill Chambers, said it would give people an opportunity to “express their solidarity with the people of Manchester and the UK following this senseless and callous attack”.

“On behalf of Clare County Council and the people of Clare, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and the people of Manchester at this difficult time,” he added.

There are numerous books of condolences at cities around the country, including the following:

