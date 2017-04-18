Manchester Police seek third man

Manchester police chase third man in connection with Donegal man’s death

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a death of a 20-year-old Irishman in Manchester city centre.

Two men have been charged with theft, handling a stolen card and fraud in connection with the death of Dylan Crawford, from Killygordon in Co Donegal. He was reportedly found unconscious in Spear Street in the early hours of last Wednesday and was later taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary where he died.

But now the Greater Manchester Police are trying to identify a third person in connection with an investigation into Mr Crawford’s death, and have released a CCTV image of him.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “Two men have been charged in connection with the investigation into the death of Dylan Crawford.

“Ibrahim Amin, 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft and Abdi Hassan, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with handling a stolen card and fraud.

“Our investigation into Dylan’s death continues and we have now released an image of a man we want to speak to. If you recognise him or the clothes he is wearing, please get in touch.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was around the Spear Street, Back of Piccadilly Street and Oldham Street area between 11.30pm on Tuesday and 12.30am on Wednesday to come forward.

“Even at this time of night the area would be fairly busy so it is possible that somebody may have seen something. No piece of information is too small, and it may be vital to our investigation.”

She added that both the men who were charged were remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court. A post-mortem examination was inconclusive in establishing the cause of death of Mr Crawford and detectives are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

• Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 4409, quoting incident number 150 of 12/04/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

