Manchester’s Irish St Patrick’s celebrations

Manchester Irish Festival is putting emphasis on the roots of all 32 counties this year as it celebrates 27 years of official St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The city’s parade, which has the theme ‘County Pride’, will leave the Irish World Heritage Centre at noon on 12 March and finish up at Albert Square.Examining all that is great about Ireland – and what it has contributed to Manchester – it will cherish the fact that every single county is well-represented.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets in a bid to “turn the city green” as they celebrate all the Irish community has done for Manchester.

There will also be comedy nights, plenty of live music and Irish dancing shows throughout the festival as well as film screenings and market stalls.

For more information, visit www.mcririshfestival.com

Events for your diary: Manchester

Breast Cancer Now Charity Night

Thursday 9 March 6pm – Late O’Driscolls Irish Bar, Albert Square, Manchester This year, O’Driscoll’s Irish Bar will be doing something a little different. Instead of turning green on 9 March, it will turn pink in aid of Breast Cancer Now. Both O’Driscolls Irish Bar and Manchester Town Hall will be lit pink to raise money for the Charity. The evening will be held in O’Driscolls with a 70s and 80s disco and a raffle. All money raised will go to help fight breast cancer.

Festival Launch Night

Friday 10 March 6pm The Great Hall, Manchester Town Hall, Lloyd Street, Manchester An evening celebrating the best of Irish and Manchester Irish culture through music, song, dance and literature and includes special guests on the night. In previous years, Michael Flatley, Mrs Browns’ Brendan O’Carroll and former Irish President Mary Robinson have all launched the Festival. This is the first year that this event has been opened up to the general public. Free to attend, but please RVSP on Eventbrite or by emailing manchesteririshfestival@yahoo.co.uk

Manchester Irish Markets

Thursday 9 March – Sunday 12 March Albert Square, Manchester Manchester Irish Markets return every year selling much-loved Irish food, drink and souvenirs for the whole family. The Festival Market on Albert Square will open on 9 March at 12pm and will run right up to St Patrick’s Parade Day on 12 March.

O’Driscolls Irish Bar

Thursday 9 March – Saturday 18 March 12noon – Late everyday (11am – Late on 12 March) Albert Square, Manchester Town Hall, Manchester On Albert Square this year, the Manchester Irish Festival has a new Irish Bar, O’- Driscolls. Live music every day, RBS 6 Nations matches shown on live on the big screen in the marquee, including Ireland v England on 18 March. It will be hosting a Breast Cancer Now Charity Night (9 March), Around the Fire Trad Night (15 March) and a Trade Night (16 March).

St Patrick’s Parade

Sunday 12 March 12pm Starts: Irish World Heritage Centre Finishes: Manchester Town Hall The 27th Manchester St Patrick’s Parade will leave the Irish World Heritage Centre at 12pm and will finish outside Manchester Town Hall around 1pm. The theme of this year’s parade is ‘County Pride’ – all 32 counties are displayed throughout the parade, which also includes pipe bands, GAA teams from the region and Irish Dancing Schools. Tens of thousands of people turn out to line the route of the parade to revel in the party atmosphere and join in the celebrations. For more information on the Festival, visit www.mcririshfestival.com