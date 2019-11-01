Man charged in Dublin over 39 bodies in lorry

11/01/2019

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of 39 people in a lorry trailer in Essex.

Eamon Harrison appeared in court in Dublin after being arrested on a European Arrest Warrant. Extradition proceedings have been launched.

Essex police made a direct appeal to the Hughes brothers to hand themselves in.

Officers said they had spoken to Ronan Hughes, 40, by phone. He is wanted along with his brother, 34-year-old Christopher Hughes, on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

The Hughes brother are from Armagh in Northern Ireland, they also have links to the Republic of Ireland, and to the road haulage and shipping industries.

“Today I want to make a direct appeal – Ronan and Christopher, hand yourselves in to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI),” said Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten.

“We need you both to come forward and assist this investigation.”

Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson has already appeared in court in London accused of being part of a global ring of people smugglers.