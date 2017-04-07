Man charged after hit-and-run

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

A man has been charged following a hit-and-run incident which killed a four-year-old girl in Merseyside.

Aidan McAteer, 23, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

From Prescot, but of no fixed abode, he appeared at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Adult Remand Court, Derby Square, on 31 March and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on 26 April.

He was arrested a day after his mother, Alicia, begged him to return after police suggested that he had fled the country on the evening of the crash.

Violet-Grace Youens died after being struck on Prescot Road in St Helens on 24 March. Her grandmother, Angela French, 55, was also involved in the collision and, according to Merseyside Police, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Violet’s pancreas and both her kidneys were donated following her death. In a statement the family said that they were “devastated by the loss of their beautiful daughter but they wanted the organ donations to benefit other children and give them a chance to lead long and happy lives”.

Another man, Dean Ian Brennan, 27, has also been charged with assisting an offender, theft of a motor vehicle and the aggravating offence of allowing oneself to be carried within a stolen vehicle.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn