Vote to make EPIC world’s leading tourist attraction

10/14/2019

Ireland’s emigration museum, EPIC, is looking to be proclaimed the world’s leading Tourist Attraction 2019 at the 26th annual World Travel Awards. Earlier this year, it was judged Europe’s leading tourist attraction beating competition such as the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum, Buckingham Palace and others.

It is the only Irish entrant in the finals, and is up against 14 other attractions including The Great Wall of China, The Taj Mahal, Table Mountain and Machu Picchu.

The museum, which is on course to welcome over 300,000 visitors this year, shows the far-reaching influence of Irish people and covers 1,500 years of Irish history.

The museum takes visitors on a journey of emigration from Ireland to the far corners of the globe, including America, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

The World Travel Awards are considered the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global travel industry. The finals will be held in Oman on 28th November 2019.

You can vote by clicking here.